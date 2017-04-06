Yogi sends notice to NC leader for ‘spreading hate’

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has sent a defamation notice to National Conference spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu for “spreading hate against the BJP” and “spreading false stories against Yogi Adityanath by blaming him that he asked Hindus to rape dead Muslim women”.

Mattu said, “I will respond to this notice legally.” He later tweeted, “The merchants of hatred and bigotry accuse me of “spreading hatred” against them. Irony.”

Adityanath’s legal notice, sent through the counsel for the Government of India, Abhishek Atrey, alleges that Mattu made such remarks to “cause intentional hatred among people” towards the BJP and the UP CM. Mattu’s act, therefore, “directly” incites “hatred against the State Government, hence (is) seditious in nature,” the notice said.

The notice also sought an apology. “On failure to do the needful within two weeks of receiving this notice, the undersigned will be forced to proceed with legal action against you,” it said. ENS

