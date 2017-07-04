Yogi Adityanath says ‘no’ to high-end cars for his fleet

Latest News
Principal Secretary, Information, Avneesh Awasthi, confirmed that the chief minister had said he would be using the old cars and that there was no need to buy new vehicles.

By: PTI | Lucknow | Published:July 4, 2017 10:34 pm
yogi adityanath, chief minister yogi adityanath, UP, Akhilesh Yadav, BJP, SP government, Indian express news “He has said there is no need for the new vehicles as he is okay with the existing fleet of cars purchased by the previous Samajwadi Party government five years ago,” said a senior official.
In keeping with the austerity measures of his government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday turned down a proposal to purchase two high-end cars for his fleet. “The chief minister has rejected the Estate Department’s proposal to purchase two Mercedes SUVs worth Rs 3.5 crore,” said a senior official. “He has said there is no need for the new vehicles as he is okay with the existing fleet of cars purchased by the previous Samajwadi Party government five years ago,” he added.

Principal Secretary, Information, Avneesh Awasthi, confirmed that the chief minister had said he would be using the old cars and that there was no need to buy new vehicles. The SP government had purchased two Mercedes cars worth Rs 1.5 crore for the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav’s use.

