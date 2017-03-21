Yogi in the house: As MP, Adityanath wanted India to be called Hindustan

OF THE five private member’s Bills new Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has introduced in Lok Sabha as MP, or has sought permission for introduction in the last two terms, one demands that the country be called Hindustan, and not India, in the Constitution, and another calls for a Uniform Civil Code.

A third such Bill seeks a ban on cow slaughter across the country, and another calls for a nationwide ban on forced religious conversions. A fifth Bill focuses on establishing a permanent bench of Allahabad High Court in his constituency.

The last two Bills are yet to be introduced in the House, and none of them have been passed yet.

Adityanath took up the issue of spending on graveyards back in 2014 in Parliament. Taking part in a discussion on setting up an effective mechanism to tackle communal violence on August 13, 2014, the Gorakhpur MP spoke about Rs 300 crore earmarked for building graveyard walls in UP. In the same speech, he also called the Sachar Commission an “attempt to divide society on communal lines”.

Among the most vocal representatives of his constituency — Gorakhpur — the five-time MP has raised issues such as inclusion of Bhojpuri in the Eighth Schedule of Constitution, demanded an AIIMS in Gorakhpur (and got it — the institute is on course), raised the issue of pollution of Aami river, encephalitis, central varsity status to Gorakhpur University, and establishment of a unit of Hindustan Fertilisers Corporation Limited in Gorakhpur, and had demanded the carving of a separate state of Purvanchal multiple times.

With an attendance of 77 per cent in 11 sessions since 2014 — it was 100 per cent in two sessions, according to data collated by PRS Legislative Research — Adityanath has taken part in most major discussions in Lok Sabha since PM Narendra Modi assumed office.

The first Bills Adityanath introduced soon after the Modi government came in were to bring a Uniform Civil Code and to ban cow-slaughter — both in July 2014. His Bill for a uniform code sought removal of Section 44 of the Constitution. While Section 44, a directive principle (which is not legally enforceable), states that “The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India”, Adityanath’s Bill wants it to read, “The State shall secure for the citizen a uniform civil code…”

