Yogi Government to prepare booklet on its first year ‘achievements’

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a review meeting on Wednesday. Express Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a review meeting on Wednesday. Express

In just over 10 days, the Yogi government will complete a year in office. To mark this, the government will bring out a booklet to share its “achievements” and compare it to the previous regime. It has also sought a report from all its departments on their achievements and projects that can be inaugurated by March 19. Among them, the highlight is expected to be the foundation stone for the Poorvanchal Expressway.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed performance of government departments on the targets set out for them in Lucknow on Wednesday. “The booklet will likely highlight where the state was and the road it has taken in the last year. Each department has been asked to submit the lists and the document would soon be given final shape,” said Mrityunjay Kumar, media advisor to Adityanath.

Earlier too, the government had also come out with a report card when it completed three months and six months in office but this time the focus will be more on a comparison. “The idea is to highlight that the perception about Uttar Pradesh has changed,” said a senior government officer. The recently-concluded UP Investors Summit will likely figure prominently and so too likely would be statements from industrialists on the ease of doing business in the state and their proposals. The prime minister’s announcement at the Summit of a defence corridor in Bundelkhand too is expected to feature in the booklet.

Failures of previous regimes, including incomplete works, will also figure, said sources. The Bundelkhand Expressway, timely distribution of new dresses, sweaters and shoes to over 1.5 crore students, payment of dues to sugarcane farmers as well as wanted people caught and killed in past one year are expected to make it to the final draft. Agriculture schemes like the farm loan waiver, procurement of wheat, fixing of support price for potato, launch of one product one district scheme are likely to find a place in the document.

The document is also likely to include some of the long pending projects like the Saryu Nahar irrigation project. The project will receive funds from both the central as well as state government. Chief Minister asked senior officials, including Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries to visit the districts allocated to them and hold direct interaction with public. He also asked the officials to do the spot verification of development works.

Sources inform that after introducing CCTV cameras in schools and universities last year to check copying during examination, the government is now planning to start official “sting operations” on its own officials to crackdown on corruption. They claim the focus will be at the district and tehsil levels, from where most complaints are received.

Recently, government suspended a Tehsildar and two clerks, along with giving adverse entry against the Sitapur SDM after it established corruption charges. Sources said that such recent actions are likely to be highlighted as achievements of the government as well.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App