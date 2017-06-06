After Agra airport, Yogi cabinet nod to name Mughalsarai railway station after Deendayal Upadhyaya

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Source: PTI) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Source: PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet Tuesday decided to name the Mughalsarai railway station in the state after RSS ideologue Deendayal Upadhyaya. The decision to rename the railway station was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Adityanath in Lucknow.

Briefing newspersons, UP government spokesman and minister Siddharth Nath Singh said that after the cabinet nod, a proposal to rename the railway station will now be sent to the Union Ministry of Railways. Mughalsaria is one of the busiest stations of the Eastern Railway.

Earlier in April, the Yogi Adityanath government had decided to name the Agra airport after Upadhyay.

