Yogi Adiyanath seeks former Gorakhpur DM as Principal Secretary

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is learnt to have requested the Centre to repatriate Awanish Kumar Awasthi, a UP cadre IAS officer, whom he wants as his Principal Secretary. Adityanath, a government source said, wants to utilize the services of Awasthi, who is currently serving as a Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment since April, 2013.

“Adityanath Yogi has sought the services of Awasthi as his Principal Secretary and the process of relieving him has begun,” he said.

Awasthi, an IIT Kanpur graduate, has served in different capacities in the Uttar Pradesh government, including as District Magistrate of Lalitpur, Azamgarh, Badaun, Faizabad, Varanasi, Meerut and Gorakhpur, the Yogi’s parliamentary constituency.

