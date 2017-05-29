Yogi Aditynath government slams Azam Khan over his Rampur Molestation remark

With Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan wading into controversy with his remark over the recent Rampur molestation video, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Monday said that upholding the dignity of women is of utmost importance for the Yogi Adityanath Government, adding that there is no place for anti-social elements that disrespects women.
“As per Indian traditions, respecting women is of utmost priority and the current government has introduced laws for that. Due to our Anti-Romeo squad, anyone with untoward intentions must think twice. There is no place for anti-social elements that disrespect women,” Sharma told ANI. He further said that the state government is responsible for the safety of the women and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government is bound to carry out their duties.
Earlier on Sunday, Azam Khan said that under the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government and the prevailing situation in the state, men should try and keep their women indoors. In a sardonic attack at the BJP dispensation, Khan said looking at the accelerating cases of crime in the state, ladies should avoid going to suspicious places. “There is nothing astonishing in the fact that incidents of murders, loot, rapes are being reported under this government. After the Bulandshahr incident men should try and keep their women and ladies of the house indoor as much as possible. And women should also avoid going to suspicious or lone places,” said Khan.
His remark came after a video of two women being molested by a group of men in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur surfaced, which set the social media on fire. Around 12 to 14 boys can be seen in the video, molesting the women, even while they pleaded to let them go. Proving the sheer fearlessness of the perpetrators, the boys filmed the entire development and posted it on social media. Besides manhandling and molesting the girls, the boys were laughing and making jokes the whole time, while the distraught girls kept on begging to be spared.
Surprisingly, it was not much long ago when Yogi-Adityanath Government has launched ‘Anti-Romeo’ squads to check on eve-teasing in public areas, to ensure the safety of girls in the state.
- May 29, 2017 at 11:58 amirst Tightly control All Muslims within Indian Borders!! Pseudo?Secular??Nehru-Ambedkar gifted un-due facilities to Muslims in India? Who did not go to Pak and opted to remain in India. Mr.Ambedkar failed to do even common civil code?? He forced 1-wife act by Law for poor Hindu? forcing Hindu to go to courts even for simple mutual divorce; wasting Money as well as Prime Time in Life.. Due to Delay no child after 2nd marriage. So Hindu population is growing very slow compared to Muslims. However same Nehru-Ambedkar allowed 4-shadi Verbal Talak for Muslims !! so their population is growing 50 faster!! so their poverty and then few of them become ISIS terrorists, due to education in Madrassah, teacher ry paid by Great Govt at cost of we Majority Hindu tax payers!! Now better reverse Mr.Ambedkar wrong laws? Dare to Apply 1-wife Law to Muslims and allow 2-shaadi written Talak for Hindu!! Apply China 1-CHild law to Muslim brothers for next 70 yearsReply
- May 29, 2017 at 11:57 amI wont be surprised if the likes of Azam Khan have paid this group in the video. You have to understand that no one will wantonly film a video to put on the net unless it is a c ographed event to malign someone, in this case the administration of the Adityanath govt.Reply