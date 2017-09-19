Yogi Adityanath’s white paper on SP, BSP govts’ failures

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath

On the eve of completing six months in office, the Yogi Adityanath government in UP released a White Paper Monday on “failures” of the previous BSP and SP state governments in the past 15 years. The report touches on “shortcomings” in education, law and order, various government schemes and infrastructure projects being inaugurated even before their completion, among others.

“19 March 2017 ke purva is pradesh ki kya sthiti thi yeh samaj ke samne aur poore pradesh ki 22 crore janata ke samne rakhna atyanta awashyak tha… (It was necessary to tell the state’s 22 crore people of what was happening in the state before March 19, 2017),” said CM Adityanath. “Anawashyak yojnayein.. unme kami nahi ki, bhrashtachar ko ankush nahi lagaya. Pradesh mein vikas ki yojnao mein ankush lagaya… (Unnecessary schemes were not stopped. Corruption was not stopped. Instead, development works were restricted),” said Adityanath, informing how the debt burden on the state increased 2.5 times in the past 10 years. As on March 31, 2017, the state’s debt burden was Rs 3,74,775 crore, he said.

