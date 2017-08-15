Yogi Adityanath’s plans to attend Janmashtami puja at Gorakhpur temple cancelled

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File)

While the state government is facing criticism over deaths of children at the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had planned to attend the ‘Janmashtami’ celebration in Gorakhanth temple. The proposed visit, however, was cancelled due to waterlogging in the runway of Gorakhpur airport.

Adityanath is the head priest of the temple, and he had been performing ‘Janmashtami puja’ there for the past several years.

The CM visited Gorakhpur on Sunday to inspect the medical college and held meetings with officials over the issue.

“It was informed this (Monday) morning that the chief minister will visit Gorakhnath temple to attend the Janmashtami puja. But, the programme was cancelled at 4 pm after Gorakhpur airport authorities stopped operation of flights and informed that landing of chartered plane could not be allowed because of water in the runway. Also, helicopters could not land in the night there. The CM was informed about the situation and he cancelled the plan” said an official.

If Adityanath had gone to Gorakhpur Monday, he had to return either the same night or early Tuesday as he had to attend the Independence Day event in the state capital.

Dwarika Tiwari, in-charge of Adityanath’s office in Gorakhnath temple, told The Indian Express, CM had to perform ‘aarti’ in Janmashtami puja. “But, airport authorities did not permit flight operation because of water-logging in the runway. Puja has started and another priest will perform the ‘aarti’ now in place of CM,” added Tiwari.

Adityanath, earlier on Sunday in a statement, had directed the police department to celebrate Janmashtami on a ‘grand’ scale and in a dignified manner.

A press statement from the government said that such celebrations had been stopped in the past. CM in the statement had said that Janmashtami was an important festival and it should be organised in the police department with zeal according to the Indian culture.

