Yogi Adityanath’s homecoming in Gorakhpur today, saffron banners across city

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency of Gorakhpur Saturday. This is the first time the CM is visiting Gorakhpur after he took oath in Lucknow. Massive preparations are underway in the city where posters of the priest-politician don walls and electricity poles. Hundreds of people are reportedly lining up outside the Gorakhnath temple of which Adityanath is the Mahant. He will lead a road show from Gorakhpur Airport to Nandanagar, Mohdipurpur, University Chowrah, Ganesh Chauraha and the MP Inter College grounds, ANI reported. The saffron-clad politician, who is reported to remain in Gorakhpur till Sunday, will also visit temples in the city.

Uttar Pradesh: Preparations underway for CM Yogi Adityanath’s visit to Gorakhpur, today. pic.twitter.com/l3mQpGjd9E — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2017

The five-time MP from Gorakhpur has taken a string of decisions after his swearing-in including ordering the closing of illegal slaughter houses, directing cops to form ‘anti-Romeo’ squads to catch those who harass women and asking government officials to desist from consuming paan, paan masala in offices. He, along with the two deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, also administered a cleanliness pledge to bureaucrats.

Adityanath also made a surprise inspection at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow and visited a woman who was forced to consume acid by two men at a hospital in the city.

