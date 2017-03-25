News bulletin at 9 pm: Yogi Adityanath’s first speech in Gorakhpur, Dharamsala Test Day 1, BSF’s first woman combat officer

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Gorakhpur’s Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at Gorakhpur’s

‘Development for all, appeasement for none’: Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur

Yogi Adityanath delivered his first public speech as UP Chief Minister on Saturday in Gorakhpur. He said he would push through Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ in the state and would look at development for all in the state and won’t allow any discrimination in any form. Read

Gwalior: Union Home Minister Gwalior: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh pinning stars on the shoulders of Tanushree Pareek during passing out parade at Border Security Force (BSF) Academy, Tekanpur, Gwalior on Saturday. (PTI)

First woman combat officer commissioned in BSF after 51 years

Tanushree Pareek on Saturday became the first woman combat officer to be commissioned in the 51-year history of the BSF. 25-year-old Pareek, who hails from Rajasthan’s Bikaner, is the first woman to join the force in the officer rank after she was selected in the all-India exam conducted by the UPSC in 2014. She also led the passing out parade of 67 trainee officers that was reviewed by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at the Border Security Force camp at Tekanpur near Gwalior. The induction of women officers by BSF had begun in 2013. She will be posted to command a unit along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

Kuldeep Yadav, hugged by Kuldeep Yadav, hugged by Umesh Yadav as they celebrate the dismissal of Australia’s Glenn Maxwell during the first day of their fourth test cricket match in Dharmsala, Saturday, March 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal)

Dharamsala Test Day 1: Kuldeep Yadav, chinaman turns superman for India

Going into the third test, India opted for five bowlers and a new captain against Australia. The fifth bowler, Kuldeep Yadav, was in the team replacing a batsman, The decision in itself was a surprise, but the chinaman on his debut turned things India’s way and notched up four wickets on the first day’s play at Dharamsala. For the visitors, captain Steve Smith scored a century, his 20th in Test cricket. But his century was never going to turn things around for Australia who were bowled out for 300 with much credit going to the young Kuldeep Yadav Read

Arvind Kejriwal (Source: Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Arun Jaitley defamation case: Delhi court frames charges against Arvind Kejriwal, five others

Delhi’s Patiala House court on Saturday framed notice against Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders in the Arun Jaitley defamation case Read

Westminster attacker Khalid Masood. (Source: AP) Westminster attacker Khalid Masood. (Source: AP)

Saudi embassy confirms Westminster attacker had been in the Kingdom

Saudi Embassy have released a statement saying Khalid Masood, the man who killed four people outside Britain’s Parliament, had a work visa. The attack was in Saudi Arabia three times and taught English there. It said that the attacker wasn’t tracked by the country’s security services and didn’t have a criminal record there. Read

