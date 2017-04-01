Yogi Adityanath’s driver fined Rs 500 for chewing tobacco on duty

Image for representational purposes Image for representational purposes

Nearly a week after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath banned tobacco products in the state’s government offices, his personal driver on Saturday had to pay a fine of Rs 500 for chewing tobacco while on duty.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath had asked state government officials to desist from chewing paan, paan masala, gutka and other tobacco products during working hours in offices. A day after the oath taking ceremony, Adityanath had administered a cleanliness pledge to state bureaucrats and ordered them to keep office premises clean. He also said the Centre’s flagship ‘Swacch Bharat Abhiyan’ programme must be implemented across Uttar Pradesh with greater vigour.

Also Read | Desist from chewing paan, paan masala in offices: Yogi Adityanath’s latest directive

In Shahjahanpur, to prevent people from spitting betel juice and paan, authorities even put up tiles with pictures of Hindu gods and goddesses on the corners and staircases of administration offices.

The issue of tobacco and its use even found voice in the Lok Sabha on World Tuberculosis Day when BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said spitting in public places should be stopped at some point or the other.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd