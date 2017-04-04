Yogi Adityanath’s 1st step: Rs 36,359 crore loan of farmers waived

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo)

Keeping a key poll promise of the BJP, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in the first meeting of his cabinet, announced Tuesday his government’s decision to waive loans of Rs 36,359 crore taken by 2.15 crore small and marginalised farmers in the state. The waiver amount includes Rs 5,630 crore loans of 7 lakh farmers whose assets were declared non-performing by banks.

The government spokesperson said 86.68 lakh farmers who had availed crop loans from banks and those with dues up to Rs one lakh will benefit from the loan waiver announced by the state.

In its Lok Kalyan Sankalp document 2017 for the assembly elections, the BJP had promised to waive loans of small and marginalised farmers on loans taken for crops. During the poll campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too had promised loan waiver of farmers if his party were to come to power in the state.

According to government records, out of 2.30 crore farmers in the state, 2.15 crore are small and marginalised —1.85 crore are marginalised while 0.30 crore make the small farmers.

Other than the loan waiver, the government also discussed drafting a new industrial policy by setting up a group of ministers led by Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma. This team of ministers will visit different states to find out the prospects of inviting industries to the state.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now