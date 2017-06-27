Yogi Adityanath’s 100 days in power: ‘Working for all without discrimination,’ says CM

Yogi Adityanath at a function on completing 100 days in power (Image courtesy: Twitter) Yogi Adityanath at a function on completing 100 days in power (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday expressed satisfaction with the work his government undertook in its first 100 days in power and went on to describe the initiatives it began in this period. The chief minister was accompanied by all the ministers in the cabinet at the function where he released a booklet detailing the government’s achievements.

“After the formation of anti-Romeo squads, women in the state feel much safer,” the Chief Minister was quoted saying by news agency ANI.

The BJP had promised the formation of anti-Romeo squads, as part of the state police, to check harassment of women at public places. But the decision had led to a lot of heartburn as several people complained of being mistaken for eve-teasers and treated badly by the police.

Adityanath also spoke of the farm loan waiver that his government announced that will forgo the debt amounting to Rs 36,359 crore of thousands of agrarian families in the state. He assured that the pressure of waiving off farmer debt will not translate on to development projects.

Even as the state saw violent clashes between Dalits and upper caste men in Saharanpur and crackdown on illegal slaughter houses during this period, the Chief Minister said his government functions for all without discrimination. He placed blame on the previous governments accusing them of indulging in ‘jaatiwad’ (casteism) and ‘pariwarwad’ (nepotism).

“Pichle 14-15 saalon se UP vikas se pichhad gaya tha, jaativaad aur parivarvaad mein ulajh ke (In the last 14-15 years, UP has gone backward on development parameters, caught in the web of caste based discrimination and nepotism),” said Adityanath.

He also announced that ‘January 24’ will be celebrated as Uttar Pradesh Day every year.

