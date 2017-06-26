Yogi Adityanath’s 100 days in office: Govt counts positives, Opposition points out negatives

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo)

Monday marked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s 100th day in office. After sweeping the Assembly election by winning 325 of the 403-member House along with its allies, the BJP government assumed office on March 18. While the government maintained a low-key, leaders of other parties targetted it for failing to implement its pre-poll promises.

The government, which promised to waive crop loans for farmers in the state, is struggling to manage the sudden fiscal burden of nearly Rs 36,369 crore. Second, the additional burden of Rs 34,000 crore on the exchequer for the implementation of the seventh pay commission recommendations is not helping.

The BJP government, which set a deadline of June 15 for fixing potholes across the state, has managed to complete just 63 per cent till date. Apart from this, the free distribution of laptops to students, as mentioned in the BJP’s manifesto, has not been initiated — the scheme was inaugurated on March 19, but has not been launched. Adityanath and his Cabinet ministers, defending the time taken to put things in line, have blamed the ‘jungle raj’ they inherited from the previous Samajwadi Party government.

Former chief minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav attacked the government, saying: “I never knew officers wielded brooms so well. Now the question is how much filth have they cleared so far?” He added that the deadline to made roads in the state pothole-free was a “pipe dream”.

“Will this government do any work…or will it only conduct probes? This government should try to do better work than us,” he added. Since taking office, Adityanath has recommended CBI probes into several projects initiated by the previous government.

State Congress spokesperson Dwijendra Tripathi ridiculed the party for not keeping its promises. “Two months of the Adityanath government have not sent out any strong message on any of the issues which were part of BJP’s campaign — improved law-and-order situation and better administration,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

BSP supremo Mayawati alleged Dalits, OBCs and forward castes, including Brahmins, have been facing ‘atrocities’ in the state — an attempt to associate the government with Kshatriyas. Adityanath is associated with Kshatriya symbols for being the head of the Gorakhnath Peeth and due to his Thakur following.

“The government has become an inquiry committee. It is resorting to such tactics to smokescreen its failures…It smacks of politics of vendetta,” SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury told PTI.

Refuting criticism on law and order, state cabinet minister Shrikant Sharma said, “A special cell will be constituted in the CM’s office for crime-monitoring, which will be done personally by the CM.”

Principal Secretary (Information) Avaneesh Awasthi said some of the achievements of the government include the loan waiver and power-for-all agreement. Apart form this, Adityanath, who heard nearly 80 presentations from the mnumerous government departments, has initiated a new mining policy to curb illiegal mining. A portal will soon be launched where people can file complaints on illegal land-grab. Last, the transfers and posting of bureacrats has been made “merit-free”.

(With inputs from PTI)

