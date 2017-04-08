Yogi Adityanath on Vande Mataram row: ‘Not singing song a serious matter’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday lamented that while the country needs to follow the path of development in the 21st century, there are some people who do not want to sing Vande Mataram which is a serious issue. Speaking at the book unveiling function of ‘Governor’s guide’ in Lucknow on Saturday, the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “There’s a debate in the state today where some people are saying they won’t sing Vande Mataram. This is a serious issue.”

The chief minister’s comments come after a controversy has erupted over singing Vande Mataram in Varanasi and Meerut Municipal corporations.

“To rise above these petty issues, we all have to search for a direction,” added Adityanath.

