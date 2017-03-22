Live updates: Yogi Adityanath likely to announce portfolios for Uttar Pradesh Council of Ministers

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath during a meeting with senior BJP leader LK Advani (unseen) at a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: PTI) Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath during a meeting with senior BJP leader LK Advani (unseen) at a meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday is likely to assign portfolios for his 47-member Council of Ministers, three days after being administered the oath of office. The chief minister is expected to chair the UP government’s first Cabinet meeting around 5 pm today. He is likely to take a decision on the allocation of portfolios after discussing with the ministers. The prize catch would be the home ministry portfolio. It will be interesting to see whether Adityanath retains it or hands it to deputy chief minister Keshava Prasad Maurya, who is reportedly in contention for the post.

On Tuesday, Yogi Adityanath flew down to Delhi and separately met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah. Reports suggest that the discussion centered around cabinet portfolios. In his address to the Lok Sabha, Adityananth, who is also a BJP MP from Gorakhpur, reiterated that his government will work towards the betterment of all.

