Yogi Adityanath: From breakfast routine to ‘Maharaj ka chitthis’, 5 things you need to know

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath arrives at Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla) Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath arrives at Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Source: PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla)

It has been a couple of days since Yogi Adiyanath took over as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. His popularity among the BJP cadre was evident when he was greeted with a loud cheer as he walked up to the rostrum to take oath at a ceremony in Lucknow’s Smriti Upvan.

Adityanath being picked to head the government in UP, however, came as a surprise for many as several other names did the rounds among political circles. At one point the media reported that Union Minister Manoj Sinha was in contention for the top post.

Adityanath, who has often found himself in middle of controversies, owing to his ‘vitriolic’ statements against minorities, has many facets to his personality. Here are the five interesting facts about Yogi Adityanath:

# According to people close to him, Yogi Adityanath usually wakes up as early as 3 am in the morning, offers his prayers and practices Yoga. He goes to bed at 11 pm.

# The UP Chief Minister eats papaya, gram and daliya in the morning and, usually, consumes boiled vegetables with chapatis for lunch. For dinner, it is always two chapatis with boiled gram and green vegetables, the Hindustan Times reported.

# Before changing his name, Adityanath was known as Ajay Singh. He became the youngest member of 12th Lok Sabha at the age of 26. In the five Private Members Bills he introduced in the last two sessions of Lok Sabha, he proposed the India should be renamed Hindustan, implementing the Uniform Civil Code and a countrywide ban on cow slaughter, among others.

# Before becoming chief minister, Yogi Adityanath used to hold his Junta Durbar from 9 am to 11 am everyday in Gorakhpur. He used to give letters of recommendation, known as ‘Maharaj ka chhithis’, for people who come seeking his help on a number of issues.

# He was groomed by his political mentor BJP MP Mahant Avaidyanath, who was also the Mahant of Gorakhnath temple before Yogi Adityanath. The five-time MP is also a science graduate from Uttarakhand.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd