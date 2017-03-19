Yogi Adityanath will soon become face of development, says Venkaiah Naidu

Adityanath, Naidu share laddoos as Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma look on after the meeting Saturday. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav Adityanath, Naidu share laddoos as Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma look on after the meeting Saturday. Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav

Yogi Adityanath, sworn in as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, will lead the state on the development path and prove skeptics wrong, BJP leader M. Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday “I am confident Yogiji will soon become the face of development in Uttar Pradesh. He has been a fighter for the people’s cause. He has declared that ‘Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra’ of the BJP manifesto is his agenda,” Naidu wrote on Facebook.

“Unfortunate that some opponents, communalists are trying to portray him as a rubble-rouser and fringe personality. They should go through his parliamentary debates. Those reveal his seasoned thinking on various issues of governance,” Naidu said.

Describing Adityanath as a politician and committed to help the downtrodden, Naidu said it was “unfair” to attribute caste to him. “People of all communities are celebrating his appointment,” he said.

Referring to criminal charges against Adityanath, including attempt to murder and rioting, the central minister claimed the cases were political.

“He is so humble he requested me to spare party seniors as his deputies. Normally people don’t want deputies as they fear competition,” Naidu said, referring to Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya and Lucknow Mayor Dinesh Sharma who were sworn in as Deputy Chief Ministers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now