My govt will be for everyone, not specifically for any caste: Yogi Adityanath in Lok Sabha

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath arrives at Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday.PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath arrives at Parliament in New Delhi on Tuesday.PTI Photo by Subhav Shukla

In his maiden address to the Lok Sabha after taking over as Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister two days ago, Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning an AIIMS center in Gorakhpur, which he has represented five times. Addressing the Parliament during the budget session, Adityanath also thanked Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for breathing new life into our country’s economy. The chief minister also sought to assuage concerns of governance in the state when said: “My govt will be for everyone, not specifically for any caste or community.”

Taking a dig at the previous Akhilesh-led Samajwadi Party government in the state, the chief minister said they did not utilise most of the funds allocated by the central government. He further added that there have been no communal riots in Gorakhpur in the last 15 years. Seeking to credit the Modi-led government at the Centre, Adityanath said it has worked for all sections of society without any discrimination.

