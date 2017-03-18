Our main agenda is good governance, says Venkaiah Naidu on announcement of Yogi Adityanath as UP CM

Lucknow: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu offering sweets to Yogi Adityanath after elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Lucknow on Saturday.PTI Photo by Nand Kumar Lucknow: Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting M Venkaiah Naidu offering sweets to Yogi Adityanath after elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party in Lucknow on Saturday.PTI Photo by Nand Kumar

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday said that the main agenda of the Uttar Pradesh BJP government will be vikas, vikas, vikas(development) and good governance. Naidu was speaking at BJP’s press conference in Lucknow just after Yogi Adityanath, the controversial mascot of hardline Hindutva was named the next chief minister designate of Uttar Pradesh. He also announced that Yogi Adityanath will be taking oath as the CM on Sunday along with Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma as deputy CMs.

The oath taking ceremony will take place at 2:15 pm on March 19 in UP, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief Amit Shah. “We have also spoken to the respective chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland and Jammu and Kashmir and looking forward for the presence of the chief ministers of BJP, NDA during the oath taking ceremony tomorrow,” Naidu said at the press conference.

The union minister who was accompanied with BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav at the meeting as central observer for the election, told a press conference that Adityanath’s name was proposed by Suresh Khanna, an 8-term MLA, and seconded by 10 others.

Naidu further added that after the proposal was made, he asked the 312 newly elected MLAs if they want to propose any more name for the post, but everyone backed Adiyanath unanimously . Naidu also said that Yogi Adityanath required two deputy CM to assist him to govern the state, thus it was decided that Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma would hold the designations.

“This is a historic win. This is a watershed moment for BJP…BJP has become a common man’s party. UP

message is very clear and it is that country wants to move with Modi. Mandate is for development, mandate is against corruption, against black money…,” the union minister said, with the designate CM by his side.



“This mandate is against caste politics, religious politics and vote bank politics,” he said, noting that all the five

regions in UP and all communities had overwhelmingly voted for the saffron party.

WITH PTI INPUTS

