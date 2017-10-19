How can they interfere in my personal faith? UP CM Adityanath hits out at opposition

UP CM Yogi Adityanath is in Ayodhya for Diwali celebrations. (source: ANI) UP CM Yogi Adityanath is in Ayodhya for Diwali celebrations. (source: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday slammed the opposition parties saying he also has his own personal faith and they should not interfere in that. CM Adityanath, who is visiting Ayodhya’s disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site on the occasion of Diwali, was quoted by ANI as saying: “Meri vyaktigat aastha bhi hai, us mein vipaksh kaise hastakshep kar sakta hai? (I also have my own personal faith, how can the opposition interfere in that?)”

Asserting the need to run a ‘Swachhta Abhiyan effectively’ at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi site, CM Adityanath also stressed on the need to improve the administrative facilities such as cleanliness and ensure basic facilities for visitors like toilets and clean drinking water. He also mentioned about upgrading the drainage system and other infrastructure there. “As the CM, it is my duty and I am committed towards development of every place of the state,” he told ANI. Since morning, Adityanath has offered his obeisance at the Hanumangarhi Temple as well as the Sugriva temple here.

Days after BJP MLA Sangeet Som called the Taj Mahal ‘a blot on Indian culture’, Adityanath said today that the Taj Mahal is a huge tourist destination and we are working on a scheme to attract more tourists. “Taj Mahal paryatan ka ek behtareen kendra hai, paryatakon ko aamantrit karne ki humari ek yojna hai. Us disha mein prayas kr rahe hain,” said Adityanath, as quoted by ANI.

Hitting out at the opposition, CM Yogi said, “How can we expect any good from negative powers?” He also chided the opposition parties saying they have no work and that the ‘government in the state is transparent’.

