PETN explosive inside UP Assembly: A detailed investigation will be conducted, says IG UP ATS

PETN explosive inside UP Assembly: Aseem Arun, IG UP ATS briefs media on the investigation that is to be carried out. (Source: ANI) PETN explosive inside UP Assembly: Aseem Arun, IG UP ATS briefs media on the investigation that is to be carried out. (Source: ANI)

A day after a packet containing explosive material was recovered from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, an FIR was lodged against unknown persons, as per reports from news agency ANI. Aseem Arun, IG UP ATS, while speaking to ANI on Friday said, a detailed investigation of the spot will be conducted. He was quoted as saying, “We’ll scan through CCTV footage. ATS will do a detailed investigation of the spot today.” Commenting on the recovered amount, which was later confirmed as Pentaerthritol Tetranitrate (PETN), the officer added, “The fact that PETN was found at the spot hints at possibility of a terrorist activity.”

Reacting to the security lapse in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly, state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the investigation should be conducted by the NIA (National Investigation Agency). Adityanath, addressing the house during the session said, “Can we allow anyone to compromise the security of 403 MLAs? This is PETN, this is a dangerous substance. It will be revealed who is behind this. Police verification should be conducted of every security personnel.” Citing terrorism conspiracy behind the incident, the minister regretted the absence of a Quick Response Team (QRT) for the state. “It’s unfortunate that the largest Assembly of the country doesn’t have a QRT,” he said.

Weighing around 150 gm, the packet was found under the seat of Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Pandey inside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly. Following the incident security officials rushed to the Assembly and the recovered packet was then sent to a forensic laboratory for tests. The UP Assembly session began this week in which the Adityanath-led BJP government presented its first budget.

