Yogi Adityanath turns 45, chooses to attend World Environment Day function instead of celebration

PM Modi tweeted, “Birthday greetings to the youthful and dynamic Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath Ji. I wish him a long and healthy life.”

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:June 5, 2017 7:38 pm
Yogi adityanath, Yogi adityanath birthday, Uttar Pradesh, UP CM birthday “Birthday compliments to Yogi Adityanath ji, chief minister of UP. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life and success in all his endeavours”, tweeted Jaitley.

As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath turned 45 on Monday, several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state Governor Ram Naik, Union Ministers Venkaiah Naidu and Arun Jaitley, Amit Shah, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and many of his admirers greeted him on his birthday. Although, his birthday was just like any other day — full of engagements without any celebrations–he took part in the international environment day function in Lucknow in the morning after which he left for Aligarh to attend several official functions, according to the news agency PTI. It was his first birthday after becoming the chief minister.

Modi took to Twitter to wish Adityanath. He tweeted, “Birthday greetings to the youthful and dynamic Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath Ji. I wish him a long and healthy life.”

Wishing him success in all his endeavours, Jaitley tweeted, “Birthday compliments to Yogi Adityanath ji, chief minister of UP. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life and success in all his endeavours”.

“Birthday wishes to the young and dynamic leader Yogi Adityanath. May he be blessed with long life with good health”, tweeted Naidu extending his birthday greetings.

Earlier in the day, Ram Naik presented Adityanath a bouquet. Naik visited his official residence at 5, Kalidas Marg in Lucknow. According to an official statement released by the Raj Bhavan the Governor hoped that the state will reach new heights in development under Yogi’s leadership. “Efforts undertaken by the chief minister, who is a firm believer in ‘sabka saath, sabkavikas’, will help enhance bonhomie among different sections of the society and lead to their development”, said Naik.

