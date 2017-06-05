Yogi Adityanath turns 45, chooses to attend World Environment Day function instead of celebration

Related News
As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath turned 45 on Monday, several political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state Governor Ram Naik, Union Ministers Venkaiah Naidu and Arun Jaitley, Amit Shah, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, and many of his admirers greeted him on his birthday. Although, his birthday was just like any other day — full of engagements without any celebrations–he took part in the international environment day function in Lucknow in the morning after which he left for Aligarh to attend several official functions, according to the news agency PTI. It was his first birthday after becoming the chief minister.
Modi took to Twitter to wish Adityanath. He tweeted, “Birthday greetings to the youthful and dynamic Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath Ji. I wish him a long and healthy life.”
Birthday greetings to the youthful & dynamic CM of UP, @myogiadityanath Ji. I wish him a long and healthy life.
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2017
Wishing him success in all his endeavours, Jaitley tweeted, “Birthday compliments to Yogi Adityanath ji, chief minister of UP. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life and success in all his endeavours”.
B’day compliments to @myogiadityanath ji, chief minister of UP. May he be blessed with a long & healthy life & success in all his endeavours
— Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) June 5, 2017
“Birthday wishes to the young and dynamic leader Yogi Adityanath. May he be blessed with long life with good health”, tweeted Naidu extending his birthday greetings.
Birthday wishes to the young & dynamic leader @myogiadityanath . May he be blessed with long life with good health.
— M Venkaiah Naidu (@MVenkaiahNaidu) June 5, 2017
Earlier in the day, Ram Naik presented Adityanath a bouquet. Naik visited his official residence at 5, Kalidas Marg in Lucknow. According to an official statement released by the Raj Bhavan the Governor hoped that the state will reach new heights in development under Yogi’s leadership. “Efforts undertaken by the chief minister, who is a firm believer in ‘sabka saath, sabkavikas’, will help enhance bonhomie among different sections of the society and lead to their development”, said Naik.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Jun 5, 2017 at 8:17 pmA Expose on Hurriyat saw the Centre taking action against Guilty ,will Yogiji act against these Goons who are indulging in extortion,His record in reining in Gau Goons is yet to be proven as yetReply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 8:13 pmYogiji"s touted Anti Romeo squads stand exposed and is all on TV.No point blaming Yogiji as he has made his promises and its for the Courts to take suo moto and issue notice to Govt asking what action they have taken against these Cops who have connived to black mail.If not ,leave it all for those who saw virtue in Yogiji should ask themselves is this what they wanted in Yogiji GovtReply
- Jun 5, 2017 at 7:48 pmBirthday greetings to Yogi ji. Yogi now requires super cop like KPS Gill. Moreover, Yogi needs good diplomacy to deal with his ministers.Same rough stick may not be good for all.Reply