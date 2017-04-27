Yogi Adityanath transfers 84 IAS, 54 IPS officers

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

In the biggest administrative reshuffle since coming to power in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath-led on Wednesday transferred as many as 84 IAS officers, including 38 District Magistrates and 54 IPS officers. GS Priyadarshi, the District Magistrate of Lucknow, was transferred to Muzaffarnagar, while Kaushal Raj Sharma, who was DM of Kanpur, has been transferred to Lucknow. Saharanpur SSP Luv Kumar, whose residence was attacked allegedly by BJP workers led by local BJP MP Raghav Lakhanpal, has been made the SSP of Gautam Buddh Nagar. Sailva Kumari J has replaced Shamim Ahmad Khan as DM of Etawah, while Yashwant Rai has replaced Chandra Pal Singh as DM, Mainpuri. Arvind Malppa Bangari is the new DM of Mathura, in place of Nitin Bansal. Jagdish Prasad would be new DM of Kannauj, while Roshan Jacob will take over as DM of Bulandshahr. Akhilesh Tiwari will be the new DM of Barabanki, in place of Jacob.

Other districts which will have new DMs include Bhadohi, Hamirpur, Pratapgarh, Farrukhabad, Baghpat, Rae Bareli, Kushinagar, Deoria, Shamli, Hapur, Pilibhit, Hardoi, Amroha, Sitapur, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur, Gautam Budh Nagar, Badaun, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Kanpur Nagar, Bareilly, Rampur, Chandauli, Mau, Sidharthanagar, Shravasti, Balrampur etc.

The government has made Neena Sharma, secretary (women’s welfare), the new commissioner for rural development. Dheeraj Sahu has been made excise commissioner, while Suresh Kumar Singh has been made chief executive officer of the Uttar Pradesh Rural Road Authority. Additional charge of culture department was taken from Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan, secretary to the chief minister, and handed over to Manoj Mishra. Prominent among the IPS officers transferred include SSP Ghaziabad Deepak Kumar, who has been sent to Lucknow in the same capacity, replacing Manzil Saini. SP Ghazipur Subhash Chandra Dubey has been made the SSP of Saharanpur.

With PTI Inputs

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now