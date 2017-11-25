‘Today, 90 per cent Kairana traders back, criminals migrated’

Yogi Adityanath at a party meeting in Lucknow on Friday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Yogi Adityanath at a party meeting in Lucknow on Friday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

CHIEF MINISTER Yogi Adityanath on Friday claimed that during his eight-month-old rule, 90 per cent of the traders from Shamli district’s Kairana, who had migrated fearing criminals and mafias, have returned home. On the other hand, the criminals have migrated, he claimed. Addressing traders at Vyapari Sammelan – Samvad evam Samman in Lucknow, on the last day of campaigning for the second phase of local body elections on November 26, Adityanath and his Cabinet colleagues interacted with businessmen, assuring them that their interests will be protected.

Facing criticism over implementation of GST, the BJP leaders in the meeting tried to convince the traders that the government may make further more changes in GST norms for the convenience of the businessmen. Seeking support for BJP candidates, Adityanath said: “Traders require a peaceful atmosphere and facilities from the government to do business and state government is committed to provide the same. There are areas from where traders had migrated in the last 12 to 15 years following fear of criminal gangs and mafias…”

“During the last eight months, our biggest challenge was to create an atmosphere in the state where the interests of the businessmen would be protected and conserved… The state government identified the gangs of criminals and mafias and started a drive against them…,” he added.

“Uska parinaam hai… aapke natedaar, rishtedaar, parichit Kairana me honge… wahan se jo 90 feesadi vyaparai palayan kar gaya tha wo wapas Kairana me wapas aa gaya hai aur apradhi wahan se palayan kar gaya hai (As a result, 90 per cent traders of Kairana who had migrated, have returned, and the criminals have migrated,” claimed Adityanath, adding that same has happened in towns like Kandhala and other parts of western UP as well.

Last year, BJP legislator and Muzaffarnagar riots accused Hukum Singh had claimed that 346 Hindu families were forced to leave their homes in Kairana after attacks and extortion attempts.

