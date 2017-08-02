Yogi Adityanath to visit Myanmar from August 5-7, his first foreign tour

Adityanath will be visiting Myanmar between August 5-7. (File) Adityanath will be visiting Myanmar between August 5-7. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be visiting Myanmar on his first official foreign tour after assuming office. Adityanath is scheduled to be in the neighbouring country from August 5 to August 7 where he will be the chief guest at International Peace and Environment conference. The CM will be addressing the conference on his solo trip after becoming the UP CM this March. Details about his other possible engagements with the senior leadership in Myanmar is awaited.

The conference on International Peace and Environment Protection is being organised by the Vivekananda International Foundation in Myanmar. The two day conference will see discussion on “Dialogue for Peace, Harmony and Security- A Global Initiative for Conflict Avoidance and Environment Consciousness” at the Sitagu International Buddhist Academy (SIBA) in Yangon where Adityanath will be joining other dignitaries on the dais.

Adityanath will leave for Myanmar from Lucknow on August 5 and will return to the state capital on August 7. The Myanmar trip is the first official tour of the UP CM who was appointed as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh post a landslide victory by the BJP in the state in recently concluded assembly elections. Vivekananda International Foundation is a think tank which has close connections with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Many top ranking officials and leaders from the party are members of the foundation.

