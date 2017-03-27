Yogi Adityanath to be BJP’s star campaigner for Gujarat elections

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be the BJP’s star campaigner for the Gujarat elections along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, according to state party president Jitu Vaghani. Talking to media after holding a meeting with BJP MLAs, civic body chiefs and district representatives of Saurashtra in Rajkot on Sunday, Vaghani said, “After gathering more than 300 seats in Uttar Pradesh elections, BJP has set a target of 150 seats in Gujarat. An initial list of BJP campaigners has been drawn and the newly elected CM of UP Yogi Adityanath will be one of the star campaigners.”

In the meeting, that happened ahead of BJP national president Amit Shah’s two-day trip to Ahmedabad, the party leaders and the functionaries deliberated on how the party can gain seats in important regions. After a solid show in Uttar Pradesh, retaining Gujarat will be the top focus of the BJP where recent protests by Patels has made the ruling party nervous.

On being asked about possibilities of early elections in Gujarat, Vaghani said the polls will be held at proper time and BJP is not planning for an early election. Reacting to Congress claim that 8 BJP MLAs were in touch with the party to switch over, Vaghani said, BJP’s core strength is its unity and I challenge Solanki to announce the names of these MLAs. Fact is, Congress is known for misleading people.”

