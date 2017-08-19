Yogi Adityanath targets ‘Yuvraj’ Rahul Gandhi: ‘Will not permit Gorakhpur to become picnic spot’

CM Yogi Adityanath addressing the launch of cleanliness initiative in Gorakhpur on Saturday. (Source: Twitter/@ANI) CM Yogi Adityanath addressing the launch of cleanliness initiative in Gorakhpur on Saturday. (Source: Twitter/@ANI)

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, under immense criticism for his administration’s handling of the BRD hospital tragedy, slammed Rahul Gandhi saying he will not allow Gorakhpur to become a ‘picnic spot’ ahead of the visit of the Congress vice-president.

“Delhi mein baitha koi yuvraj swachhta abhiyan ka mahatv nahi jaanega. Gorakhpur unke liye picnic spot bane uski ijazat nahi deni chahiye. (A Prince sitting in Delhi will never understand the meaning of cleanliness, Gorakhpur becomes a picnic spot for them, we will not permit that),” said Adityanath after he launched a cleanliness campaign in Andhiyari Bagh in Gorakhpur.

More than 70 infants have lost their lives since August 7 at the state-run BRD hospital in the district allegedly due to disruption of oxygen supply – a claim the state government has dismissed. While the hospital principal and the doctor in-charge of the pediatric ward have been suspended, a probe has been ordered by the state government.

The political heat will soar in Gorakhpur as Gandhi is scheduled to visit the hospital later today. He will also make stops at homes of four families who have lost their children in the tragedy. Senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Raj Babbar had visited the hospital to take stock of the situation immediately after the tragedy came to the fore in the first week of August.

Attacking his predecessor governments of SP and BSP, Adityanath went on to say that administrations in the last 12 to 15 years ruined institutions in the state for selfish motives by institutionalizing corruption and keeping the people deprived of facilities.

“I started the movement against Encephalitis. When it comes to it, prevention is better than cure and it starts with sanitation.” He added that the common people will have to join the cleanliness mission and the government will launch the ‘Swaccha Sundar UP Abhiyan’ from Gorakhpur. The CM cleaned a street in Andhiyari Bagh as part of the launch campaign.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd