Yogi Adityanath takes broom to streets after UP’s poor performance in Swachh Bharat survey

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a broom to the streets to take part in the Swachhta Abhiyaan at Lucknow’s Balu Adda Malin Basti early on Saturday morning, news agency ANI reported. He was joined by other ministers of the state as well.

Adityanath ordered officials to ensure that waste from drains was cleaned before the arrival of the rainy season. Councillors must make sure their wards are cleaned every day and results must be evident in 15 days, he said.

The Swachh Survekshan 2017 results had only one city, Varanasi, from Uttar Pradesh in the list of top 100 clean cities. Nine out of the 15 most dirty districts were in Uttar Pradesh. The chief minister had Friday expressed regret over the state’s poor rating in the survey.

“Although this survey was taken up before we took over (came to power in UP), our government has decided to work in this area and by December declare 30 districts open defecation free. By October next year, the entire state will be declared open-defecation free,” Adityanath said.

Varanasi rose to 32nd place in the Swachh Survekshan-2017 rankings from its 2014 placing of 418th (this list was released in 2015). Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Swachh Bharat Mission in November 2014 from the same city. 3000 dustbins have been placed across the city and 8,540 individual toilets were constructed to make the city open-defecation free.

Soon after he was appointed chief minister and a day after the oath-taking ceremony, Adityanath had administered a cleanliness pledge to state bureaucrats and ordered them to keep office premises clean. He had also said the Centre’s flagship ‘Swacch Bharat Abhiyan’ programme must be implemented across Uttar Pradesh with greater vigour. He had also advised the officials to not chew tobacco in office or use plastic.

