Yogi Adityanath tables Bill to curb organised crime; Oppn calls it ‘medium to suppress voices’

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday tabled the Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime (UPCOC) Bill, 2017, in the Assembly, while the Opposition called the proposed law “unnecessary” and “a medium to suppress voices”.

The Bill provides a detailed definition of “organised crime”, which would include any continued unlawful activity by use of violence or threat of violence, intimidation or by means of bribes, inducement or allurement etc., with the objective of gaining pecuniary benefits. It also defines organised crime as causing loss of life or property by use of explosive or firearms etc. to spread terror or overthrow the government by force or to indulge in anti-national or disruptive activities.

Among the activities that would come under the purview of organised crime are — kidnapping for ransom, preventing someone from bidding or taking part in government contracts, to kill or get someone killed for consideration, to forcibly take possession of government or private land, prepare forged documents of any building or land, collect protection money from markets, footpath vendors etc, illegal mining or extraction of forest produce, money laundering, human trafficking, manufacturing of spurious drugs or illicit liquor and illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs.

The Bill proposes death sentence or life imprisonment along with a minimum fine of Rs 25 lakh if an act of organised crime results in the death of a person, and at least seven years’ imprisonment with a minimun fine of Rs 15 lakh otherwise.

It also brings under its ambit the tenders and contracts of the state and Central governments and proposes that attempts to prevent someone from bidding would also be regarded as organised crime.

While it outlines the punishment for those who “abet” organised crime, it defines “abet” as the “communication to or association with any person that facilitates any illegal act”, the “passing on or publication of, without any lawful authority, any information likely to assist the organised crime syndicate” as well as “passing, publication or distribution of any document obtained from an organised crime syndicate”.

The proposed law was tabled with a “statement of objects and reasons” which states that “the existing legal framework — the penal and procedural laws and the adjudicatory system — have been found to be rather inadequate to curb or control the menace of organised crime. It has, therefore, been decided to enact a special law with stringent and deterrent provisions including attachment of properties, remand process, controlled delivery procedure regarding crime control, special courts and special prosecutors for speedy trail and justice and modern investigation process to control the menace of organised crime.”

A Rs 15-lakh fine has been proposed for those who knowingly facilitate the commission of organised crime or conceal any member of organised crime. While seven years’ imprisonment has been proposed for the former, five years has been proposed for the latter.

The Bill also outlines punishment for “possessing unaccountable wealth on behalf of a member of organised crime syndicate”; attachment and confiscation of such property, imprisonment of at least three years and a minimum fine of Rs 1 lakh. If a convicted person fails to pay the fine, he/she would have to undergo imprisonment of one month for default of every Rs 1 lakh.

The Bill also proposes the constitution of special courts which would have to power to take cognizance of an offence, without the accused being committed to them for trial, on the basis of a police report. The special court would also be able to hand over custody of the accused to the police or order his/her appearance before any authority for investigation.

While it suggests the formation of a ‘State Organised Crime Control Authority’ with the principal secretary of the home department as chairman, the Bill highlights special provisions regarding tenders and contracts of the government; all tenders above Rs 1 lakh will be posted on the website of the department concerned, tenders will be accompanied by solvency and character certificates from the district magistrate and details of directors, partners and any criminal cases registered. Providing false certificates or information would be considered as abetting organised crime.

The Bill proposes that all police stations prominently display a list of members of organised crime syndicates. Moreover, it gives power to district magistrates to attach property, if he/she has a reason to believe it has been acquired as a result of the commission of an offence triable under this Act. The district magistrate would also have the power to attach the property irrespective of whether a court has taken cognizance of the offence. It also proposes audio or video recording of conversations between an investigating officer or his/her team with the accused person.

While the Bill is yet to be taken up for discussion, Opposition leaders demonstrated against it outside the Assembly on Wednesday. Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Chaudhary said, “The proposed law is similar to Emergency imposed in the country earlier. It is an Emergency not only on the politicians but also on journalists.”

Congress Legislature Party leader Ajay Kumar Lallu said, “The proposed law is to suppress all those who raise their voices in the democratic set-up. What was the urgency or requirement to bring in such a law when there laws already exist for all these crimes?”

BSP chief Mayawati demanded the withdrawal of the bill and claimed that the Yogi Adityanath government was already misusing the law for communal and political reasons, according to PTI. The new Bill, if passed, would only worsen the situation, she said.

“Laws are grossly misused in the state to the extent that any BJP worker walks up to a police station and the police registers false cases against the people,” Mayawati said in a statement, according to PTI.

“The UPCOC will be used for suppression of the poor, Dalits, backwards and religious minorities,” she said, adding that she wanted the bill to be withdrawn in public interest.

BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, who is in jail, said after the Assembly session that he also supports Mayawati’s statement that the Bill should be withdrawn.

“I support the protest lodged by my leader Mayawati against the Bill because this law would be used against the political Opposition to trouble them. Especially, Dalit, OBC and minorities are fearful and troubled regarding the misuse of this Act against them. They fear they will be targeted and put behind bars,” he added.

