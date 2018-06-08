Yogi Adityanath suspends two DMs on charges of irregularities

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav/File) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express Photo/Vishal Srivastav/File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered the suspension of Fatehpur and Gonda district magistrates (DMs) Thursday on charges of irregularities. DMs Kumar Prashant (Fatehpur) and J B Singh (Gonda) faced the action, along with a few other district officials. Sources in the government said illegal mining was also rampant in these districts.

The suspensions come amid BJP MLAs and ministers in the state blaming their own government’s “failures in controlling corruption” for the losses in the recent by-polls in the state. In case of DM Prashant, a government spokesperson said the chief minister felt it necessary to fix responsibility at a higher level. “On May 31, Special Secretary Food and Civil Supplies had inspected wheat purchase centers and it was found that for 18 days starting from May 13, there was no purchase. There was no justifiable reason. There were also complaints of tokens not being distributed to farmers..,” the spokesperson said.

In Gonda, DM Singh failed to control irregularities in civil supplies, the spokesperson said. Incharge supply officer, district marketing officer have also been suspended.

