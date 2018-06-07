Yogi Adityanath suspends district magistrates of Fatehpur, Gonda

“Fatehpur DM Prashant Kumar and Gonda DM JB Singh have been suspended by CM Yogi Adityanath after he took serious note of irregularities,” an official spokesman said. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File) “Fatehpur DM Prashant Kumar and Gonda DM JB Singh have been suspended by CM Yogi Adityanath after he took serious note of irregularities,” an official spokesman said. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav/File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday suspended the district magistrates of Fatehpur and Gonda in view of alleged irregularities in wheat purchase and distribution of food grains in the two districts. “Fatehpur DM Prashant Kumar and Gonda DM JB Singh have been suspended by the chief minister after he took serious note of irregularities,” PTI quoted an official spokesman as saying.

Talking about irregularities in food grain supply in Fatehpur and Gonda separately, the official said, “In Fatehpur, irregularities were found in wheat purchase. Fixing responsibility at senior level, the chief minister has ordered the suspension of the DM. On May 31, during an inspection by the food department, no wheat purchase was found from May 13 till date and there was no reason mentioned for it.”

“Lodging of FIRs was ordered by the Food Commissioner yesterday against a number of officials of the department in Fatehpur for not distributing token to farmers for wheat purchase and affecting the process,” he said.

While in Gonda, irregularities were found in the distribution of food grains and the DM’s supervision and control was found to be lax, due to which he was suspended, the spokesman said.

Besides the District Magistrates, district supply officer Rajiv Kumar and district food marketing officer Ajay Vikram Singh have also been suspended and orders have been issued to register FIR in the entire matter, the spokesman said.

(With PTI inputs)

