Yogi Adityanath suspends additional chief secretary, orders FIR

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

DAYS AFTER more than 60 children died at the Gorakhpur-based BRD Medical College and Hospital over alleged shortage of oxygen supply, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday removed additional chief secretary (Medical Education) Anita Bhatnagar Jain and ordered for an FIR to be lodged against over half a dozen persons, including former hospital principal Rajeev Mishra.

The decision came soon after Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar submitted a probe report into the deaths, sources said. Cabinet Minister and government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma confirmed that the report has been submitted and its findings will be communicated to the media later.

