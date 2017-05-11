Yogi Adityanath summons Gorakhpur MLA

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo) UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File Photo)

Taking cognisance of the ongoing controversy in his home district of Gorakhpur involving BJP MLA Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal and IPS officer Charu Nigam, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath summoned Aggarwal to Lucknow on Thursday.

In a video that went viral on social media, Gorakhpur Sadar MLA Aggarwal was seen arguing with Circle Officer (CO) Nigam on Sunday in the Chiluatal police station area. Nigam, who was seen wiping her eyes, later said she turned emotional when her senior supported her in the matter.

The MLA said he did not misbehave with Nigam and said she allegedly caned people protesting against liquor shops in the area. He also alleged that she had assaulted a pregnant woman. Both took to social media to express their version of events.

Meanwhile, the MLA staged a sit-in in Gorakhpur to collect complaints about liquor shops running in residential areas.

