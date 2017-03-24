Crackdown on illegal slaughtering is ‘priority’, UP chief secy tells officials

The names of cattle smugglers will be listed in village crime notebooks, intelligence gathered on their activities and a vigil maintained on Uttar Pradesh’s borders, according to the latest directive of the Aditya Nath Yogi government to district officials. In a letter issued on Friday, UP chief secretary Rahul Bhatnagar has directed District Magistrates and Senior Superintendents of Police to check illegal slaughtering and transportation of cattle as it a “government priority”.

A massive drive against illegal slaughterhouses is already on in Uttar Pradesh where over 50 persons had been arrested and 27 FIRs were registered for such offences till Thursday. In the letter, Bhatnagar said that slaughter houses in all 75 districts should be inspected and strict action should be taken wherever needed.

Local intelligence should be used for this purpose, the state’s top bureaucrat said in his letter. “Information related to illegal slaughtering in past five years should be analysed and routes of transportation should be shortlisted and surprise checking should be initiated on that. “Cattle smugglers should be listed in village crime notebook and those involved in such acts in the past should be take care of”, the top official’s missive said.

He stressed that an eye should be kept on cattle fairs, information related to cattle traders should be collected and compiled besides UP’s borders should be checked for cattle smuggling. The state’s top bureaucrat cited various laws pertaining to slaughtering and prevention of cruelties on animals as he directed officials to go full steam against illegal abattoirs.

Closing down of illegal slaughter houses in UP was on top of BJP’s agenda and after Aditya Nath took over as Chief Minister, the state machinery has launched a massive crackdown. “The drive is continuing in the entire state to check cattle smuggling and illegal slaughter houses,” Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), DGP headquarter, Rahul Srivastav said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now