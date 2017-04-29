‘Ministers to be in party office for 2 hours to meet workers’

BJP spokesperson Shrikant Sharma. (File Photo) BJP spokesperson Shrikant Sharma. (File Photo)

WHILE A core group of ministers has been set up to maintain coordination between the state government and the BJP’s organisational structure, every minister has been asked to visit the party state headquarters in Lucknow for two hours every day to redress the problems of workers, Minister and government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma told mediapersons on Friday. Sources said the decisions were taken earlier this week in a meeting of senior RSS functionaries with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP leaders.

The system of deputing ministers to redress grievances of party workers already exists at BJP’s national headquarters in New Delhi and in other party-ruled states. “The offices of the ministers are located in the secretariat, where a person needs an entry pass to visit them. Since every worker cannot visit, the ministers at the party state headquarters will resolve their complaints,” said a BJP leader.

Asked about incidents where BJP leaders had allegedly misbehaved with district officials, Sharma said: “It is being ensured at the party level that BJP workers do not speak the language spoken by the workers of the previous government.” “Ministers in-charge visiting districts would have to be patient while speaking to officials… If any official creates obstructions in public works, the government will take action,” he added.

