Yogi Adityanath should step down if he cannot check crimes in UP: Raj Babbar

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Raj Babbar. (File Photo) Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Raj Babbar. (File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar on Friday said if Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was not ready to control the “deteriorating” law and order situation in the state, he should step down from the top post, news agency PTI reported.

“The state government wants to shirk responsibility by taking action against a few policemen; 103 incidents of loot and 76 killing have taken place ever since the Adityanath government took over the reins of the state,” Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee chief Raj Babbar was quoted as saying by PTI.

“If Yogi Adityanath wants to take time to bring the situation under control, he should assume the post of chief minister when he is ready,” he added.

Referring to the deaths of two jewellers in Mathura on Monday, Babbar reportedly asked why the state government had not announced financial assistance for their families. He added that neither did UP minister Shrikant Sharma and DGP Sulkhan Singh visit the place where the incident took place in Mathura’s Koyalawali Gali nor did they meet the traders who were protesting for the last three days following their deaths. He also claimed that four killings took place the day they arrived in Mathura.

On Tuesday, opposition parties had taken up the issue in the Uttar Pradesh state Assembly claiming that the law and order situation was deteriorating in the state.

Three police officials have been suspended following the deaths of the two jewellers, and police instructed to nab the culprits in three days.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd