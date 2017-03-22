Yogi Adityanath should make sure that his past may not hamper his future: Congress

BJP member Yogi Adityanath (now Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/TV GRAB) BJP member Yogi Adityanath (now Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo/TV GRAB)

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that he coming in between Rahul-Akhilesh could be one of the reasons for their defeat in the Assembly polls, the Congress Party on Wednesday said the former should focus on work and make sure that his past may not hamper his future.

“I think Yogi Ji should focus on work. This is not an important matter to discuss that he is a year younger to Rahul and an year elder to Akhilesh. It should be more important for him to make sure that his past may not hamper his present and future. Let’s see whether he will able to fulfill the expectations of the people or not,” Congress leader P.L. Punia told ANI.

Echoing similar views, another Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said the question of Adiyanath coming between Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav does not arise as he was not the face of chief ministerial candidate at the time of elections.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the face of BJP during the elections campaign not Adityanath. Adiyanath may live up to the expectations of the people and fulfill all the promises which were made during the rallies,” Tiwari told ANI.

Adiyanath yesterday took a jibe at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, saying that he coming in between them could be one of the reasons for their defeat in the recently held assembly elections.

Delivering his maiden speech in Parliament two days after taking over as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Adityanath jocularly said that he is an year elder to the Samajwadi Party chief and a year younger to the Congress vice-president, symbolically suggesting ‘how he came between the duo’ and led to their failure.

“I am a year younger to Rahul and an year elder to Akhilesh. Me coming in between them could be one of the reasons for the loss,” Adityanath said.

