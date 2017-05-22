Yogi Adityanath sanctions Rs 10 crore for Mayawati’s park projects

On May 13, BSP chief Mayawati said if Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was concerned about Kanshiram and the cause espoused by him, then he should ensure the upkeep of the parks and memorials. On May 13, BSP chief Mayawati said if Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was concerned about Kanshiram and the cause espoused by him, then he should ensure the upkeep of the parks and memorials.

The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to revamp parks and memorials developed during the Mayawati government from 2007 to 2012. Funds of around Rs 10 crore have been sanctioned for repairs and pending work approved for the projects. The BSP had alleged that the projects, developed at a cost of around Rs 6,000 crore in honour of Dalit leaders, were lying neglected by the previous SP regime. On May 13, BSP chief Mayawati said if Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was concerned about Kanshiram and the cause espoused by him, then he should ensure the upkeep of the parks and memorials.

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) secretary Jaishankar Dubey told The Indian Express that work of repairing lights at the Kanshiram Memorial had already started, while work in other memorials will begin soon. The money for the maintenance will be released from the Rs 120-crore corpus created by the Mayawati government for this purpose.

The previous Mayawati government had formed a committee — Memorials, Sthals and Institutions Management, Protection and Maintenance Committee — to maintain all memorials in Lucknow. An LDA official said the government had directed it to write to agencies engaged in the project to complete the pending work.

