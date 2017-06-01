Yogi Adityanath reviews law and order, asks officials to fix responsibility

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to fix responsibility to ensure effective improvement in the law and order situation in the state.

The chief minister, who held a review meeting on law and order with senior officials, including the chief secretary, principal secretary, home, and the director general of police (DGP), said no laxity would be tolerated.

He asked the bureaucrats to fix responsibility, from the beat constable up to the level of senior officials, to help bring about wide ranging improvement in the law and order situation, an official release said.

Directing stern and prompt action against those found lacking, the chief minister said, “The officials will have to fulfil their responsibility with promptness and dedication.”

Stressing on community policing, Adityanath said a gazetted officer should be nominated to regular monitor the situation. Underlining the need to further strengthen Dial 100, the chief minister asked officials in all districts to work towards making it more transparent and prompt.

