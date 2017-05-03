Yogi Adityanath refused to see them, rape-accused Gayatri Prajapati’s family now look at Raj Bhawan

Gayatri Prajapati’s wife and daughters at Raj Bhawan, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Source: ANI photo) Gayatri Prajapati’s wife and daughters at Raj Bhawan, in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Source: ANI photo)

Two days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath did not give time the family of rape-accused and former Samajwadi party minister Gayatri Prajapati, who is in jail, his family Wednesday arrived at Raj Bhawan in Lucknow to meet Governor Ram Naik.

Earlier on Monday, Prajapati’s wife along with his two daughters had gone to Aditynath’s residence, and said that the CM did not meet them, but a minister who was there assured them that their grievances would be heard.

Prajapati’s wife, who was accompanied by two daughters, said a minister present at the venue assured them that their grievances would be heard. Adityanath was meeting people during the ‘Janata Darshan’ programme to listen to public grievances at that time. She said, “I am confident my husband will get justice. We will make another attempt to meet the chief minister.”

The controversial SP leader’s daughter claimed her father was innocent and being wrongly implicated in the rape case. “We have proof he is innocent. The woman herself has said that she doesn’t know Prajapati and did not register an FIR,” Prajapati’s daughter Sudha, was quoted as saying by ANI.

Prajapati’s family are making efforts to save Prajapati after the Allahabad High Court stayed the bail granted to Prajapati by Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court judge O P Mishra. He was granted bail by a special court last week in a rape and molestation case. The High Court administration even suspended the special court judge for granting the bail and ordered a departmental inquiry into the matter.

On February 18, the Lucknow Police had lodged an FIR against Prajapati and six of his associates for the alleged gangrape of a woman and attempt to molest her daughter.

Prajapati was arrested on March 15 from Lucknow

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd