Yogi Adityanath: People free to celebrate festivals if they stay within law

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Days after Yogi remarked that if he can’t stop the offering of namaz on roads during Eid, he had no right to stop Janmashtami celebrations in police stations, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Monday said the state government will give every caste and community complete freedom to celebrate their festivals, provided they do so within the purview of the Constitution and the law.

Addressing a gathering in Saharanpur district, he said, “Hum log samman ke saath har jaati, har mat, har mazhab ko apne parva aur tyoharon ko manane ki puri swatantrata denge, basharte wah kanoon aur samvidhan ke daayre me reh kar ke unko manata hai.” (We will give complete freedom to all castes, communities and religions to celebrate their festivals as long as they do so within the purview of the Constitution and the law.)

