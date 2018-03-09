Yogi Adityanath orders UP police to protect busts of icons

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Express)

TWO DAYS after a statue of Bhim Rao Ambedkar was vandalised in Meerut, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday ordered police officers to protect statues of all icons in their districts.

Maintaining that strict action should be taken against those involved in the Meerut incident, Adityanath said in a statement: “Maintaining peace is the top priority of the state government. Strict action will be taken against anti-social elements disturbing peaceful atmosphere in the state.” He went on to ask district magistrates and SPs in districts to be vigilant about security of statues.

Asking officials to identify those involved in the Meerut incident, he said that it should be ensured that such incidents are not repeated.

BSP chief Mayawati, meanwhile, demanded that those disturbing peace and harmony by vandalising statues should be booked under the sedition law.

