Yogi Adityanath orders probe into three more Akhilesh govt projects

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered separate inquiries into three more projects started by the previous Akhilesh Yadav government over allegations of financial irregularities. Under the scanner are Janeshwar Mishra Park, Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) and beautification of Hussainabad area that is also part of Heritage zone in Lucknow Old City. Sources said the chief minister may have acted on Minister of State Sures Pasi’s report on these projects which suggested misuse of public funds. Pasi was, in April, asked to inspect these projects.

The probe committees, formed by Lucknow divisional commissioner Anil Garg and each led by a chief engineer, have been asked to submit a report in the next 15 days. The chief minister had ordered that no official from the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA), which executed the project, be involved in the probe. The LDA is under the ministry of housing department, which was headed by former CM Akhilesh Yadav during his rule. Engineers in the panel were required to be an executive engineer or of higher rank.

The previous regime allegedly spent nearly double the original estimates on these projects. Moreover, the construction tender process will also be looked into, added government sources.

“The LDA has been asked to hand over all the related documents to probe panels,” said Anil Garg, Lucknow divisional commissioner.

Earlier, the Yogi government had ordered a probe into the Gomti river front beautification project, a flagship project of the previous government.

