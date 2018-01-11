Yogi Adityanath orders probe into reports that DM, SDM ‘called’ fodder scam judge

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo: Pradip Das/Files) UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo: Pradip Das/Files)

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Wednesday ordered an inquiry into media reports about alleged calls made by the district magistrate (DM) and a sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Jalaun district to Justice Shivpal Singh, who is presiding over a special CBI court in Ranchi, “in favour of” RJD chief Lalu Prasad in connection with the fodder scam case.

The inquiry has been handed over to Commissioner, Jhansi division, Amit Gupta, to find out the truth behind alleged claims made by the two officers concerned, who have maintained that they had discussed nothing but matters related to a land dispute in Jalaun, the judge’s native place.

“CM has asked divisional commissioner of Jhansi to inquire into the allegations and submit a report,” said Mrityunjay Kumar, media advisor to Adityanath. a senior government official said that DM Mannan Akhtar and

SDM Bhairpal Singh have refuted the allegations.

Akhtar said, “I never made any call to the judge either from my personal or official number. I have been here just for four months and he had come to meet us in November in connection with his land dispute in the district .”

