Yogi Adityanath orders for additional courts in Uttar Pradesh for speedy justice

Uttar Pradesh government is trying to make changes in the legal system to improve the law and order status in the state. (PTI/File) Uttar Pradesh government is trying to make changes in the legal system to improve the law and order status in the state. (PTI/File)

Uttar Pradesh government has made drastic changes in the existing legal system for speedy justice and reducing pendency of cases in the state, a minister in the UP cabinet said in Mathura on Saturday.

“While organisation of Lok Adalat is being made a permanent feature, legal system is being equipped with more fast track courts and filling of vacant posts of judges,” Brajesh Pathak, UP Minister for law and justice said, while

talking to reporters in Mathura on Saturday. He said, while Lok Adalat system is being introduced in 47 districts of the state, in other districts, it would be introduced gradually.

Pathak disclosed, 500 new courts are being set up, with proper infrastructure. Elaborating the details of the courts, he said, “While 100 Additional District Judges courts would be of fast track courts in nature, 100 courts would be of civil judge senior division. In similar fashion 300 courts of civil judge junior division would also be introduced in the existing system. All the courts would be equipped with adequate staff.”

Pathak said, “In order to reduce pendency of family disputes, while 1,100 family courts are being established, 100 fast track courts to settle the cases of crime on women and 25 new fast track courts for atrocity cases on SC/ST would also be added.”

For the first time in the history of UP govt, he claimed, Yogi government has thought for the re-orientation of fresh advocates. “Young advocates would be paid Rs 5,000 every year, continuously for three years for purchasing legal books,” he said.

In order to provide grant to more advocates, the parameters have been changed. Now advocates upto 70 years would be eligible for Rs 5 lakh grant from the government, he said. Earlier, he assured journalists to provide them full

security by the government, in a joint program of Braj Press Club and National Union of Journalists in Mathura on Saturday. Drastic action would be taken against the person bullying a journalist, he said while speaking at the program.

He claimed that in the history of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi government is the first government to work for 18 hours in a day. He attributed sporadic incidents of crime in the state to handiwork of opposition parties, who badly, have been rejected by the people.

“Gone are the days when the government was shielding the criminals,” he said, adding that now the pleading would be such that they are deprived of bail. The divisional meeting to asses the progress of different departments by the Chief Minister, now certainly would pave the way for speedy development of the state, he said.

