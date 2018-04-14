Yogi Adityanath on Unnao rape case: No compromise

Outside the CBI office in Lucknow on Friday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav) Outside the CBI office in Lucknow on Friday. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav)

Five days after the Unnao rape victim tried self-immolation outside his residence in Lucknow demanding action against the accused, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath finally spoke on the case on Friday and said that his government will not make any compromise on the issues of crime, corruption, or with criminals. Adityanath’s remarks came hours before the CBI arrested BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, accused in the case, after questioning him through the day. The CBI has re-registered the three FIRs lodged by UP Police in connection with the rape and the victim’s father’s death on Monday after allegedly being assaulted by Sengar’s brother Atul and his men.

Adityanath, who is on a visit to different districts of Bundelkhand, said, “Hamari sarkaar iss mudde par kisi prakar ka compromise nahi karegi…. Apradhiyon se bhi…chayey woh koi bhi ho, kitna bhi bada ho (Our government will not compromise on this issue, howsoever big the criminals may be),” he said. Claiming that his government took immediate action in the case, Adityanath said, “We formed an SIT (special investigation team) soon as the matter came to our knowledge on April 9. On the basis of the SIT’s report the guilty policemen and doctors were suspended. We also referred the case to the CBI…”

He said the state government is working on the policy of “zero tolerance” against crime and corruption ever since he assumed office, and would continue to work in the direction. In an indirect reference to encounters in UP, Adityanath said, “Aparadhiyon ke khilaf abhiyan issi prakar se chalega (operation against criminals will go on).” CBI officials Friday met the victim and her family members in Unnao and questioned police officers and doctors concerned in the case. The officials arrived at the hotel where the victim and her family are staying around 10 am on Friday and stayed there till 6 pm, sources said. After the team left, the victim’s uncle said that the officials took their statements about the sequence of events separately — including that of the victim, her mother, grandmother and sisters — and has called them to Lucknow on Saturday.

The team also went to the district hospital and spoke with the doctors, including one who was suspended. Sources said they have also sought footage of the CCTV camera installed in the hospital. CBI has booked the MLA and a woman named Shashi Singh under charges of kidnapping, inducing a woman to compel into marriage or illicit intercourse, rape and penetrative sexual assault against children. The other two FIRs deal with cross-complaints of assault by both sides.

“We have currently only reproduced the FIRs lodged by UP Police, so charges mentioned in the FIR have actually been slapped by UP Police,” a CBI officer said. “Further investigations will decide what charges are to be put…. It is clear that UP Police have been partisan in the case, and Sections have not been applied properly.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App