Taj Mahal doesn’t reflect Indian culture: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a public rally in Darbhanga on Thursday to highlight the achievements NDA government in the past three years. (Source: PTI Photo) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses a public rally in Darbhanga on Thursday to highlight the achievements NDA government in the past three years. (Source: PTI Photo)

Listing achievements of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said foreign dignitaries visiting India were now being given copies of Gita and Ramayana instead of Taj Mahal replicas. “Foreign dignitaries visiting the country used to be gifted replicas of the Taj Mahal and other minarets which did not reflect Indian culture,” Adityanath was quoted as saying by The Telegraph.

Organised by BJP’s Bihar unit in Darbhanga, the event was highly anticipated as Bihar CM Nitish Kumar had launched a veiled attack at Adityanath a day earlier at the same place. Without mentioning Adityanath’s name, Nitish had challenged the BJP firebrand leader to implement prohibition law in UP and declare 50 per cent reservation for women.

Adityanath slammed his Bihar counterpart for “his silence over triple talaq.” “You (Nitish Kumar) have not spoken a word on triple talaq – a raging issue affecting Muslim women in the country and is being dealt by the judiciary. Why are secular leaders silent on the issue? Why do you want to deprive dignified life to these women?” he asked.

Speaking on his “anti-Muslim” image, Adityanath said: “The Muslim people feel safe and secure under the BJP rule in Uttar Pradesh and that sufficiently answers questions raised (by my detractors). Even Muslim women say that they are safe under the BJP rule.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd