Yogi Adityanath to meet PM Modi today, likely to discuss portfolios with BJP top brass

Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in Parliament, news agency ANI reported. The 44-year-old, who became the 21st chief minister of the state, will reportedly discuss portfolios with the BJP top brass. He is also expected to meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss law and order situation in the state.

Earlier on Sunday, Adityanath had called upon his Cabinet ministers to declare their source of income, movable and immovable assets. The IAS officers have been asked to furnish details regarding their assets and income within 15 days in a format to be provided by the CM’s office.

The priest-turned politician’s team has 22 cabinet ministers, nine ministers of state with independent charge, 13 ministers of state besides having two deputies in the form of Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma.

After his swearing-in ceremony, Adityanath had vowed to work for all sections of the society without any discrimination while pursuing the agenda of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas.’

